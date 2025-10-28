Edit Profile
    ‘Bark before you think’: Karnataka Congress says $15bn Google data centre project was ‘lured away'

    Published on: Oct 28, 2025 12:49 PM IST
    By Anagha Deshpande
    The Karnataka Congress said the project was not “lost” but “lured away” with massive incentives offered by another state. (AFP)
    The political clash escalated as the BJP accused Karnataka's IT Minister of losing a $15 billion Google project to Andhra Pradesh. 

    The war of words between the Congress and the BJP intensified on X (formerly Twitter) after the Karnataka Congress hit back at the BJP’s allegation that the state had “lost” a massive $15 billion Google data centre project to Andhra Pradesh.

    Responding to BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya’s post blaming Minister Priyank Kharge for “losing” the investment, the Karnataka Congress said the project was not “lost” but “lured away” with massive incentives offered by another state.

    “To all the self-proclaimed experts, WhatsApp graduates, and noise-makers who bark before they think, here are some facts you can’t spin,” the party wrote in its post on X.

    “Karnataka didn’t lose Google, it was lured away. A $15 billion Google Data Centre was diverted to another state, not for ‘talent,’ but for other considerations,” it added.

    The Congress post claimed the rival state had offered, 15 years of free power, 10 years of water at 25% cost, 480 acres of land at throwaway rates, 100% SGST reimbursement worth 2,245 crore. Calling it a “model of inducement,” the Congress said such offers were unsustainable and unfair to taxpayers.

    “That’s not merit, that’s inducement, which we would never offer because the cost to the state and our people is too high,” the post stated.

    ‘We attract investors, we don’t beg’

    The Karnataka Congress further defended its investment policies, asserting that the state remains India’s top FDI destination and the country’s Tech Capital.

    “We don’t beg, plead or coerce investment. We attract it through talent, innovation, and integrity,” the post read. “Karnataka doesn’t beg or bribe for opportunities, we build them.”

    Earlier, BJP leader Amit Malviya had accused the state’s IT Minister Priyank Kharge of driving away major tech investments, including the Google project and two semiconductor units that reportedly went to Assam and Gujarat.

    “Karnataka is losing big, thanks to Kharge Junior!” Malviya posted, referring to Kharge as “the so-called Minister of Electronics, IT & BT.”

    He further alleged that “two semiconductor units bringing in billions of dollars have chosen Assam and Gujarat instead of Karnataka,” and mocked Kharge’s educational background.

    Malviya’s post also drew a broader political comparison, questioning why “dynasts” like Tejashwi Yadav and Kharge Junior were given senior posts despite “limited qualifications.” “India deserves merit, not family privilege,” he wrote.

