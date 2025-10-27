Skyscrapers in green zones? Bengaluru’s tunnel project may pave the way for ‘vertical concrete forests’

Bengaluru’s skyline may soon pierce through its remaining green patches, as the state government plans to permit high-rises up to 15 floors or more in some of the city’s most environmentally sensitive areas. The move comes as part of an ambitious effort to lure private investment into the proposed ₹17,800-crore Hebbal to Silk Board underground tunnel road, one of Bengaluru’s costliest and most controversial mobility projects.

According to tender documents, the government is offering six acres of prime land across five locations, Hebbal, Race Course, Palace Grounds, Lalbagh, and Silk Board Junction, to the selected bidder, said a report by the Deccan Herald. These sites, designated as intermodal hubs, will be allowed to use a record-breaking Floor Space Index (FSI) of 5, five times the usual limit under Bengaluru’s current zoning rules. Bengaluru normally restricts FSI to 3.25.

While officials claim the relaxation is meant to make the 16.75-km twin-tube tunnel financially viable, requiring 60 per cent private investment, urban experts warned it will encourage unrestrained construction and worsen congestion. They also argued that the model forces developers to maximise real estate profits rather than improve transport efficiency.

Under the plan, these “hubs” could host commercial towers, toll plazas, and parking facilities, with private operators retaining 100 per cent of the ancillary revenues, from advertisements to toll collections, for up to 44 years. Critics feared that by monetising Bengaluru’s last green buffers, the city risks trading sustainability for skyscrapers.