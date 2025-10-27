Bengaluru tunnel road project: Underground corridor to connect major party of city, reduce traffic congestion

Bengaluru’s long-pending tunnel road project is being designed to ease the city’s chronic traffic congestion by creating an underground corridor connecting major parts of the city. The project aims to reduce travel time, decongest busy roads, and provide a faster route for daily commuters navigating the city’s overcrowded corridors.

The tunnel will run beneath central Bengaluru, ensuring minimal disruption at the surface level. Engineers are currently assessing geological and soil conditions to finalise the safest alignment. The design will focus on maintaining structural stability, protecting nearby buildings, and balancing infrastructure development with the city’s environmental and heritage concerns, as per a report by Times of India (TOI).

Also read: Autorickshaw overturns on Bengaluru's Hosur road after dangerous overtaking attempt

Special teams from the horticulture, geology, and urban planning departments have been formed to monitor every stage of the tunnelling process. Their primary task is to ensure that the project causes no damage to Bengaluru’s sensitive ecological and historical areas, particularly near Lalbagh and other heritage zones.

Authorities have assured citizens that no permanent impact will be made on Lalbagh. The tunnel will pass deep beneath the garden, and only one acre will be used temporarily to house construction equipment. Officials added that the land will be restored to its original state once work is completed.

Also read: Two drivers held for murder of woman found wrapped in bedsheet in parked auto

Reportedly, the tunnel will integrate with existing metro lines and major surface roads as part of Bengaluru’s smart mobility initiative. The project is expected to improve overall transport efficiency by reducing vehicular pressure on main junctions and providing smoother connectivity across key urban routes.