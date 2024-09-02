BBMP announces 9.5 crore road, drainage upgrade in Bengaluru's Chickpet: Report

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), which is the local civic administrative body governing Bengaluru, has unveiled plans to enhance road infrastructure within the Chickpet assembly constituency, with an investment of approximately ₹9.5 crore. Work is set to begin soon and is expected to be completed within three months, enhancing connectivity and addressing local drainage issues. (HT File Photo)

This initiative will focus on upgrading roads and drainage systems in several key areas, including Kalasipalya bus stand, Dharmaraya Swamy temple, Siddapura, Mavalli, and adjacent neighbourhoods, The Times of India reported.

According to officials from the BBMP, the development will cover various localities such as -

Badamaken, Annipura and the Kalasipalya bus stand in Dharmarayaswamy Temple ward, Kumabaragundi, Kalasipalya and Parvathipura in SJ Park ward, Upparahalli, Mavalli and Siddapura in VV Puram ward, and Arekempanalli, Dayananda Slum and Narayanapura in Hombegowdanagara ward.

The BBMP has already issued a tender for these projects and received numerous bids, the report noted. Contractors have been selected, and work orders are expected to be issued within the coming week. An official spoke to the publication and stated that the construction is set to begin shortly and is anticipated to be completed within the next three months.

This road improvement effort aims to enhance the quality of infrastructure and address drainage issues in these vital areas, contributing to better connectivity and urban development within the constituency.

The development also comes in the midst of several civic and infrastructure-related works being undertaken in the city, including an announcement by the Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who has given the BBMP a 15-day deadline to address and repair all the potholes in Bengaluru.