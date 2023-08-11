‘Justice will be done’: DK Shivakumar on pending bills

As the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) contractors turned to former chief ministers and senior leaders over pending dues, deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday said an inquiry is underway and justice will be done to those who have completed the work honestly.

DK Shivakumar says justice will be done after inquiry over BBMP contractors’ push for clearing pending bills. (PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“As per law we have said the matter has to be investigated. They (contractors) had complained, Kempanna (Karnataka State Contractors Association President) had complained (irregularities). We have to get justice for them, for work taken up and for the government. Let anyone go anywhere they went for publicity. I know who is calling them (contractors) to Delhi, sending them before the media, let them do it,” Shivakumar said.

“We have ordered an inquiry, let them (contractors) prove the work they have done. The government will ensure justice to those who have worked honestly,” he added.

The Congress government has constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to look into the authenticity of the bills raised for works taken up in the city, which contractors have been protesting as it will lead to delay in clearance, and are demanding that their bills be paid at the earliest.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Thursday, the BBMP contractors met former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai and submitted their request. The contractors have already given representations to governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, former chief ministers BS Yediyurappa and HD Kumaraswamy and other opposition leaders seeking intervention in getting pending dues released.

The state BJP on Thursday, held a press conference and accused the Congress government of “collecting funds” for the Lok Sabha elections scheduled for next year.

“Union home minister Amit Shah had predicted an ATM government if the Congress came to power. His words are 100% correct. When Basavaraj Bommai was the CM, they slandered under the ‘PayCM’ campaign. Now, is it ‘Pay Congress’ or ‘PayCM, PayDCM’?” former minister and BJP leader R Ashoka questioned.

“Are funds being collection for the Lok Sabha elections? You have baselessly accused us of 40% commission. They (contractors) have accused you of 15% commission. What is your answer to this?” Ashoka added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rural development and panchayat raj minister Priyank Kharge dismissed the allegations by the contractors and termed it politically motivated. Kharge questioned the BJP’s push to clear contractors’ bill. “Why is the BJP in a hurry to clear the bills of contractors? Has the party already taken commission from the contractors while they were in power in the state?”

“We will verify the work and bills before making payments. We are following due process. Why is BJP interfering and insisting on bypassing procedures, should we clear bogus bills like they did?” he added.

Meanwhile, a former Congress corporator’s son allegedly died by suicide at his residence in Bengaluru on Thursday, according to police officials. Several BJP leaders including Basanagouda Patil Yatnal linked his death with the BBMP contractors’ allegations of delay in pending payments.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The deceased, identified as Gautham (29) was found hanging in his room.

Following the incident, Yatnal took to X (formerly Twitter), and hit out at the Congress government in the state of giving ‘Atmahatya (suicide) Bhagya’ to contractors

“Siddaramaiah’s new scheme for Karnataka Citizens -“Atmahatya Bhagya”. Contractor Gautam Committed suicide in Bengaluru. Contractors had met Governor and accused “Brother” of demanding a 15% bribe for the bill payment. Siddaramaiah and his government is busy collecting funds for Loksabha Elections. Karnataka has turned out to be an ATM for Congress High Command,” he said in his post on Thursday.

BJP leader CT Ravi also slammed the Congress government. “The CONgress government in Karnataka has come up with “Suicide Bhagya” for Contractors. BBMP contractor Shri Gautam has committed suicide after facing delays in getting his payment for the work executed by him. Recently, BBMP contractors had accused the State’s Deputy Chief Minister of demanding 15% commission to clear pending payments. Corrupt CONgress is not only ruining Suvarna Karnataka but also taking lives in the process,” he wrote.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Karnataka State Contractors Association president D Kempanna has called a press conference on Friday regarding the pending payments to the contractors. Kempanna had made allegations of 40% commission in public works against the previous BJP government.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON