BBMP opens window clearance centers for Ganesh pandal applicants in Bengaluru.

To clear the applications for setting up Ganesh pandals in Bengaluru streets, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has opened window clearance centers in all areas of the city. More than 60 such centers were opened in Bengaluru to ease the process and organizers who want to start Ganesh pandals in the street can apply and get clearance at these centers.

Each window clearance center will have a BBMP official, a representative from Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM), fire and police departments. The civic body has also directed the nodal officers to speed up the process as the festival is around the corner.

The BBMP has already imposed a strict ban on the sale and manufacture of Ganesh idols that are made with Plaster of Paris (POP). A hefty penalty will be imposed on the makers if they flout the rules.

As the idols will be erected at various places in the city, the BBMP directed for the hassle-free celebrations in the streets. The civic body also said that it will ensure that the festival happens in an environmentally friendly way and action will be taken if the celebrations breach the guidelines.

Meanwhile, it also imposed a strict ban on banners and flexes across the city, during the festival. The unauthorised flexes, banners and hoardings are already banned in Bengaluru.

Special arrangements are being made at Sankey lake, Halasuru lake, Yediyur lake, Agara lake and Hebbal lake for the immersion of idols.

