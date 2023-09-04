News / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka: BBMP welfare body to provide financial assistance to kin of decased engineer

Karnataka: BBMP welfare body to provide financial assistance to kin of decased engineer

ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
Sep 04, 2023 12:49 AM IST

The officers and workers’ welfare association of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Sunday announced that they will provide a financial assistance of 95.5 lakh to the family of the engineer who died in the fire at the BBMP head office in Bengaluru last month. The BBMP engineer sustained injuries in the incident and died three days ago.

BBMP welfare association to provide financial assistance to the deceased BBMP engineer. (HT Archive)
“A cheque will soon be handed over to Shivakumar’s family for his children’s education. Also, in memory of Shivakumar, two fully-equipped ambulances will be given to the civic body on behalf of the association,” President of Officers and Workers’ Welfare Association of the BBMP Amruth Raj said on Saturday.

On August 12, a fire broke out at the Quality Control Lab of the BBMP head office, located at Hudson Circle in Bengaluru that injured at least nine BBMP staff members.

CM Shivakumar (45), who sustained 25% burn injuries in the fire accident, succumbed at a private hospital on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the internal probe into the fire accident which was expected to be submitted by August 31, has been delayed by 15 days, according to BS Prahlad, head of the inquiry committee. “Due to some procedural delays and other responsibilities in the BBMP, the report could not be submitted on time. The investigation report will be submitted to the Chief Commissioner of BBMP within a fortnight,” he said earlier this week.

The investigation aims to examine the testing procedures and determine if there were any discrepancies in the use of Benzene solution, a critical element in bitumen, that may have contributed to the fire. Additionally, the inquiry will scrutinise how the benzene solution might have been improperly handled or disposed of.

