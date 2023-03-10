Bengaluru: 45-year-old BMTC conductor sleeping in bus burnt to death

A 45-year-old bus conductor was killed in a massive fire that broke out in a bus parked at Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus stand in Lingadheeranahalli, said the police on Friday.

A BMTC bus catches fire in Bengaluru. (Source: Twitter)((Image for representation))

The deceased has been identified as Mutthaiah Swamy.

According to DCP Lakshman B Nimbaragi, the fire broke out in a BMTC bus belonging to Sumanahalli bus depot. The bus driver Prakash (39) first witnessed the incident at around 4:45 AM.

"Prakash, the bus driver parked the vehicle at the D group stop at around 10:30 PM on Thursday and went to sleep in a restroom at the bus stop, and the conductor slept in the bus", said DCP Lakshman.

"The conductor sustained 80 percent of the burn injury, added DCP.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Previously today, an another fire broke out at plastic bottles and other scrap collection place in Pramod Layout area under Byatarayanapura Police Station at around 12 AM, said DCP Lakshman.

"A total of eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot to extinguish the fire, DCP added.

According to police officials, no casualties have been reported.

