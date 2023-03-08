Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / International Women's Day: Free bus rides for women in Bengaluru

International Women's Day: Free bus rides for women in Bengaluru

ANI |
Mar 08, 2023 12:10 AM IST

BMTC is the sole public bus transport in the city operating citizen-centric tailor made services to suit commuter needs.

To mark International Women's Day, Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) will provide free bus rides for women passengers in the city on March 8, as per an official release from BMTC.

International Women's day is celebrated on March 8.
International Women's day is celebrated on March 8. (File/HT)

International Women's day is celebrated on March 8.

"As women use public transportation in the city, traffic congestion and air pollution in the city will be reduced and mass transportation in the city will be improved," read an official release from BMTC.

According to an official release, BMTC is the sole public bus transport in the city operating citizen-centric tailor made services to suit commuter needs like students, IT community, Economically Weaker sections. Currently, BMTC is having fleet size of 6600 buses, operating 5567 schedules, covering 10.84 lakhs Kms' and carrying an average of 29.0 lakh passengers every day.

"In this background, on the occasion of International Women's Day i.e on 08.03.2023, BMTC has provided free travel facility to all women passengers in all its bus services including AC Vajra and Vayuvajra (Airport) Services," it read. (ANI)

