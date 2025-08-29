Bengaluru airport sets national benchmark with global recognition for accessibility

In a significant step towards inclusive air travel, the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru has earned international acclaim for its commitment to accessibility. It has become the first airport in India to secure Level-2 Accreditation under the Accessibility Enhancement Accreditation (AEA) programme run by the Airports Council International (ACI). Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport has set a national precedent by becoming the first in India to receive Level-2 Accreditation for accessibility from Airports Council International.

ALSO READ | Traffic diversions announced in Bengaluru's Shivajinagar for St. Mary’s Basilica feast today

The accreditation positions Bengaluru’s airport among a limited number of airports worldwide that have successfully integrated accessibility into their core operations - spanning policy-making, facility design, and passenger experience. The official account of the Bengaluru airport on X shared apost about the accreditation, writing, “We’re honoured to receive ACI’s Level 2 Accessibility Accreditation, reflecting our dedication to making every passenger’s journey seamless, inclusive, and memorable.”

ALSO READ | Bengaluru sees nearly ₹19 crore in traffic fine collections in just 6 days of 50% rebate drive

“This milestone wouldn’t have been possible without the trust of our passengers, the efforts of our dedicated teams, and the invaluable guidance from ACI - reinforcing our vision of building an airport that truly serves everyone. At BLR Airport, accessibility is not an option. It’s a commitment,” they added.

Congratulations poured in from several quarters including industry stalwarts and political leaders. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar posted, “Kempegowda International Airport (@BLRAirport) has made Karnataka proud by becoming the first in India to receive the Airports Council International Level 2 certification. This recognition reflects world-class facilities, advanced technology, and a commitment to accessibility for every passenger. Bengaluru continues to set new benchmarks, showing the way for the rest of the country.”

ALSO READ | Bengaluru's infrastructure crisis: DK Shivakumar responds to Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw's call for change

Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw also shared a post, which read, “#Bengaluru airport sets benchmark as the 1st in India to receive level-2 accreditation by Airports Council International for embracing accessibility as part of strategy, policy & user experience.”

The Bengaluru airport was recently in the news for launching two unique initiatives to enhance passenger experience - a signature soundtrack titled “Rhythm of BLR” that captures the airport’s spirit through music, and a custom fragrance called “Dancing Bamboo”, aimed at creating a memorable sensory connection for travellers.