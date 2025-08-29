Traffic diversions announced in Bengaluru's Shivajinagar for St. Mary’s Basilica feast today

Traffic diversions and parking restrictions will be in place across parts of central Bengaluru on Friday, August 29, from 3 pm to 9 pm, in view of the annual feast and chariot procession at St. Mary’s Basilica in Shivajinagar. Bengaluru traffic advisory: The public is advised to avoid Shivajinagar and use alternative routes as several roads will be closed on August 29.

The Bengaluru Traffic Police has issued a detailed advisory to ensure the smooth conduct of the event and to prevent congestion in the area. Several roads around Shivajinagar will be closed to vehicular movement during the event hours.

Restrictions on vehicular movement

As per the advisory, the movement of all vehicles will be prohibited on the following stretches:

Jyothi Café to Russel Market Broadway Road to Russel Market Dharmaraja Koil Street from Old Poor House Road junction towards Russel Market Taj Circle From BRV Junction on Cubbon Road towards Shivajinagar Bus Stand (south to north), including BMTC buses From Balekundry Circle towards Shivajinagar Bus Stand (west to east), including BMTC buses, from 2 pm onwards

Alternate routes

To ease traffic, alternative routes have been suggested:

BMTC buses from Anil Kumble Junction will be diverted via BRV Junction, CTO, Queen’s Circle and MG Road. Two-wheelers and light motor vehicles can use BRV Central Street, turn right at Safina Plaza and proceed via Commercial Street and Kamaraj Road. Another option is to take BRV Central Street, continue to Select Junction, turn left near Ramada Hotel and proceed via VSN Road.

No Parking

Parking will not be allowed in the areas surrounding Russel Market, Broadway Road, Meenakshi Koil Street, Central Street, Shivaji Road, Cunningham Road (between Balekundry Circle and Chandrika Hotel junction), Union Street, Infantry Road, Cubbon Road, Hospital Road, Lady Curzon Road, VSN Road, Plain Street, MG Road and around the old Congress office near Ramada Hotel.

Motorists can use designated parking spots at the following locations: Kamaraj Road parking lot (opposite Army School), Main Guard Cross Road (opposite Satia Plaza), Jasma Bhavan Road, RBANMS Ground on Gangadhar Chetty Road and the Muslim Orphanage on Dickenson Road next to Hasanth College.

To reduce commuter inconvenience, temporary BMTC bus stops have also been arranged. The Bengaluru Traffic Police has urged the public to avoid the Shivajinagar area during the specified hours and cooperate with traffic personnel to ensure a safe and smooth procession.