Bengaluru airport staff breaks into Garbha, random travellers join in. Watch.

Staff at the Bengaluru airport came together for an event, surprising passengers by breaking out into a dance performance of Garbha to mark and celebrate the festival of Navaratri. Onlookers and travellers ditched their luggage and joined in for a spontaneous moment of celebration, a Twitter post showed.

Divya Putrevu, a Twitter user, posted pictures and a video of the dance.

“Just trust them when they say anything can happen in Bengaluru! Had my @peakbengaluru moment again at @BLRAirport Crazy event by staff! Beautiful to see random travellers gathering just to play Garba,” she wrote.

The pictures showed huge crowds, all forming a circle to perform the Garbha. Some of the staff members were dressed like tigers while some women were seen in colourful traditional dresses. Kids, women and men all joined in to move in sync to the music, enchanting the spectators.

Take a look at the wholesome moment here:

Netizens were in awe, with one saying, "Love the vibes! :) Lots of things planned for Dasara and Diwali and eventually X'mas! :)"

“Namma Bengaluru a melting pot of several cultures,” another observed.

The official Twitter handle of the Kempegowda International Airport also chipped in, writing, "Hello @divyaaarr, thank you for the mention! BLR Airport strives to be a pioneer in providing a great passenger experience. We love it when our passengers admire the effort!"

Another user, called Simplysahaan, recalled a similar moment in 2019 when the airport had arranged concerts for Dasara. “2019 at @BLRAirport they had concerts during Dasara. #Throwback,” she posted, along with a couple pictures.

