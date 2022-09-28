You can now fly to Bengaluru airport to catch your flight. Details here

Bengaluru will soon have a chopper service for flyers to those wishing to make the commute between the international airport and the city faster. The private company named BLADE announced it will launch the services on October 10 from different locations in the city to the Kempegowda International Airport.

According to a statement from the company, only two choppers will be launched at the airport in the initial phase. Based on the response from customers, the company will extend its services to all areas in Bengaluru. The firm is planning to run only two chopper services per day, one at 9am from KIA airport to HAL airport and another one at 4.15pm from HAL airport to KIA airport. The travel time will be for 15 minutes and the ticket fare is fixed at Rs. 3,250, excluding taxes.

The company issued a statement that read, “Passengers can now skip the painful 2-hour travel in traffic and choose for a fast 15-minute chopper instead to Bengaluru airport. The services will be launched at Whitefield and Electronic City subsequently”

This is not the first time Bengaluru witnessed a chopper service. In 2018, chopper services were launched from Electronics City to Kempegowda International Airport to reduce travel. It was later discontinued as it did not receive enough response from the passengers.

