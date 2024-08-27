The traffic menace in Bengaluru due to motorists who drive in the wrong direction has been a much-discussed issue among commuters. In a video that went viral recently, an army officer was seen schooling a motorist on the road for driving on the wrong side of a busy road. Bengaluru army officer schools motorist for driving in the wrong direction on a busy road. Video

Also Read - Rameshwaram cafe blast: Bengaluru woman who lost vision in the incident regains 80% of it - Report

In the video, a man with his electric scooter was seen driving in the opposite direction and facing off a car. The car driver did not agree to give way to the motorist, and during the argument, an officer from an army truck stepped into the scene. The officer then smacked the head of a motorist and later brought a baton from the truck to teach him a lesson.

However, traffic police nearby interrupted and took the motorist away from the scene. The entire scene was recorded on the car's dash cam.

Meanwhile, the internet was divided on the video as a section of people called it a satisfying video to watch, and a few said that army officers do not have the right to beat civilians.

Also Read - Bus on Bengaluru - Mysuru expressway dangerously cruises in wrong direction, netizens demand action. Video

A user asked, “Is the army allowed to raise hands on civilians?”

Another user said, “Sadly, our beloved Indian army has to intervene to control these pests internally rather than focusing just on the enemies across the border. Wish we could have better enforcement of rules of land by the state police and punish offenders more aggressively.”

“I don’t call this road rage at all , these stupid wrong-way drivers are on a suicide mission , but more than their lives, it’s about the lives of others which matter . Kudos to the guy who took them on,” wrote another user.