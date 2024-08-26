Months after Bengaluru’s Rameshwaram cafe blast, one of the persons who was injured at the accident regained 80% of her eye vision, reported The Times of India. The woman underwent multiple eye surgeries after she lost her vision in the bomb blast in the tech capital. Rameshwaram cafe blast: Bengaluru woman who lost vision in the incident regains 80% of it - Report(HT_PRINT)

According to the report, Nagashree PR, a 26-year-old woman, was one of the ten people that were injured during the bomb blast at Rameshwaram cafe on March 1. Recently, the doctors conducted corneal transplantation and retinal surgery to Nagashree, after which she got back most of her lost eye vision.

Speaking to the publication, Nagashree said, “I had completely lost my vision in my right eye and I used to see objects like shadows. Most of the things around used to be very blurry to my eye vision.”

She also said that has been very hopeful about regaining her lost vision. “Though I was worried whether I would be able to watch my daughter dance again, there has always been hope. I believed that someday, the normalcy in vision would remain,” she added.

The report further said that she was admitted to Nethradhama super specialty hospital and underwent three eye surgeries there. “Her cornea was completely torn, and lenses were damaged, with a pupil trapped in her wound. The vision was restored after secondary intraocular lens impact,” a doctor from the hospital was quoted as saying.

At least 10 people were injured in the IED blast that was carried out in Rameshwaram Cafe at Bengaluru’s Whitefield area on March 1. The National Investigation Agency which took over the case from the state government, arrested five people in connection with the blast that shook the tech capital.