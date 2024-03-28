 NIA arrests accused in Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe blast case | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
NIA arrests accused in Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe blast case

ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath
Mar 28, 2024 08:05 PM IST

This is the first arrest in the sensational blast case that injured at least 10 people on March 1 in Karnataka’s capital.

In a major breakthrough in Bengaluru’s Rameshwaram Cafe blast case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested one accused on Wednesday. This is the first arrest in the sensational blast case that injured at least 10 people on March 1 in Karnataka’s capital.

NIA arrests accused in Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe blast case

Also Read - How a baseball cap worn by Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast suspect gave cops key clue: Report

According to NIA, the accused Muzammil Shareef has been arrested and he is believed to be the co-conspirator in the IED blast that took place at the eatery. The investigation agency has identified the main accused as Mussavir Shazeeb Hussain, who allegedly carried out the blast and was caught on the CCTV footage of Rameshwaram cafe. The NIA sleuths are in search of him along with another accused Abdul Matheen Taha.

Muzammil Shareef gave the logistical support to the main accused to carry out the blast, said NIA. It further conducted raids at the residences of all three accused on Thursday and seized digital devices. “Raids were conducted today at the houses of all these three accused, as well as the residential premises and shops of other suspects. Various digital devices were seized during the searches, along with cash. Efforts are on to nab the absconding accused and unearth the larger conspiracy behind the blast,” said NIA in the press release.

Raids were conducted in 18 locations in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh before arresting the accused. NIA has already announced a bounty of 10 lakh for those who provide any details of the accused in the case and released the sketches of suspects earlier.

News / Cities / Bengaluru / NIA arrests accused in Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe blast case
