Bengaluru auto unions' ‘Namma Yatri’ app is live; first reviews on Twitter out

The much-awaited app from the Bengaluru's Auto Rickshaw Drivers' Union (ARDU) - the ‘Namma Yatri’ app - is live now and the first reviews are coming in. The app is set to counter ride-hailing giants like Ola and Uber amid complaints over unfair work practices and excessively high fares, among others. The app - developed in partnership with the Beckn Foundation backed by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani - had over 10,000 downloads while still in development. It has been downloaded over 50,000 times, as on Saturday.

A Twitter user posted a thread on his experience with the ‘Namma Yatri’ app. “Booked an auto using the Namma Yatri app. Cheaper than Ola, Uber, Rapido. Auto is on its way. Let's see how it goes!"

"Boarded the auto. All good so far. Reached perfectly on time, paid directly to the driver. Wonderful experience. 10/10 will recommend,” he added.

Another user also recommended the Namma yatri app, saying, “Try Namma Yatri. You might not always get one at peak times, but when you do, there's a crazy difference in prices.”

A former BBMP corporator from the JDS wrote, “Various aggregators have been exploiting auto drivers as well as commuters. The Namma Yatri App launched by our very own auto drivers is a step in the right direction. I fondly remember the time when I conversed with them to understand their hardships while distributing uniforms.”

However, not all were wowed. “Tried out the hyped up Namma Yatri, and a quick comparison with fares of Ola and Uber, just to realize that Namma Yatri is the most expensive! Cheers to the archaic agenda of our Admin, another rhetoric! Still awaiting a sustainable solution. @tdkarnatakab @Tejasvi_Surya," a tweet read.

Another also echoed the sentiments, writing, “#NammaYatri is charging a lot. I thought we'll get a fair price from this new app. But looks like @rapidobikeapp & @Olacabs are way better now. Rather than implementing new app, #NammaYatri auto drivers should focus on their behaviour and meter."

