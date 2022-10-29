Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Popularity of auto unions' 'Namma Yatri' app surges before launch

Popularity of auto unions' 'Namma Yatri' app surges before launch

bengaluru news
Published on Oct 29, 2022 12:11 PM IST

The 'Namma Yatri' app will be launched on November 1 but already has over 10,000 downloads.

Other similar apps like ‘Rook’ might also be launched in the future to counter Ola and Uber.(Raj K Raj / Hindustan Times)
ByYamini C S | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

As discontent over high fares of cab aggregators flares, so does the demand for the 'Namma Yatri' app - to be launched by the Bengaluru Auto Rickshaw Driver's Union (ARDU) on November 1. The app already has over 10,000 downloads and has been touted as an alternative to those like Ola, Uber and Rapido.

The app was inspired by the success of the 'Yatri' app in Kerala's Kochi and has a similar user interface to its rivals in the Karnataka capital. It will provide rides at 'reasonable prices' as there will be no commission paid to an aggregator.

Here is how the pricing works:

Once you set your pick-up and drop locations, drivers nearby will send you quotes within a set range. Usually this involves the government-set base price with an extra 10 to 30 for the travel distance to your pick-up location. You can select the best offer from the options and confirm the ride.

READ | Bengaluru auto unions to launch mobile app to challenge aggregators

Reviews of the app have already started to flow in on social media. A Twitter user called Chinmay Dhumal said there are no cancellation charges.

"Bangalore Auto Rickshaw Drivers launched their own application called 'Namma Yatri' to tackle unfair commission charges of Ola/Uber. 30 fixed platform fees. No cancellation charges. Currently, Cash Only. The app is beautiful and responsive. Bangalore is built different!"

READ | Bengaluru cabbies float Telegram groups to coordinate their own rides

The app was developed in partnership with the Beckn Foundation, which is backed by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani. Other apps like 'Rook' might also be launched in the future to counter Ola and Uber.

