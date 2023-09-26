Bengaluru bandh: Vistara, IndiGo, other airlines issue travel advisories. Check details

Farmer groups and pro-Kannada organisations called for a bandh across Bengaluru on Tuesday due to which many operations in the city are expected to be affected. More than 175 organisations have declared support to the bandh, which has been called to protest against releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

Several airlines have issued travel advisories to passengers travelling to and from Kempegowda International Airport in light of the bandh amid likely traffic congestions and shut down of hotels and restaurants in the city. (File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Several airlines have issued travel advisories to passengers travelling to and from Kempegowda International Airport in light of the bandh amid likely traffic congestions and shut down of hotels and restaurants in the city.

Vistara Airlines, IndiGo, SpiceJet and Akasa Air have issued advisories cautioning about disruption in private transportation and advising travellers to reach Bengaluru Airport ahead of time.

Issuing an advisory on Monday night on X, formerly Twitter, Vistara Airlines said, “Due to the ‘Bengaluru Bandh’ on September 26, 2023, private transport might be disrupted. Customers travelling from Bangalore are advised to allow more time for their journey to the airport. Thank you.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

IndiGo Airline warned travellers that travel time to the airport might take longer and advised them to arrive at least 2.5 hours prior for domestic and 3.5 years for international flights.

It said, “Travel time to #Bengaluru airport may take longer than normal due to Bandh declared in #Bengaluru. We recommend arriving at least 2.5 hrs before domestic and 3.5 hrs before international departures.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SpiceJet also cautioned passengers and said they must “allow sufficient time for their journey”.

The airline said on X, “Due to the Bangalore Bandh declared on 26th September'23, local transport facilities may be affected. Passengers are advised to allow sufficient time for their journey and report at least 180 minutes prior to the departure time to avoid any last-minute hassle.”

Akasa Air said, “There may be an impact on public transport facilities for travel to and from the airport”. It also asked the passengers travelling with Akasa Air to reach the Bengaluru Airport three hours prior to the departure.

“To ensure a seamless experience, we recommend that you plan for extra travel time and reach the airport at least 3 hours prior to the departure of your Akasa Air flight. Please check your flight status here: https://bit.ly/qpfltsts.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The airlines also provided an offer to passengers from Bengaluru of rebooking an alternate flight at no extra charges.

“In case you choose not to travel to or from Bengaluru on 26 Sep 2023, you may request to be rebooked on an alternate, available flight at no additional cost, by calling our Akasa Care Centre on +91 9606 112131.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail