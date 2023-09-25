Bengaluru Bandh tomorrow LIVE Updates: Farmer groups call for strike amid Cauvery dispute
Bengaluru Bandh LIVE Updates: Amid protests across Karnataka against releasing Cauvery river water to neighbouring Tamil Nadu, two bandhs have been called this week- one will take place in Bengaluru tomorrow and another statewide shutdown will be on Friday. The announcement for the Karnataka bandh on September 29 was made under the banner 'Kannada Okkuta' -- led by Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj, days after the ‘Karnataka Jala Samrakshana Samiti’ gave the call for Tuesday's Bengaluru shutdown.
Read more: Bengaluru Bandh: ‘Not going to curtail protests,’ says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah
Farmer leader Kuruburu Shanthakumar said, “We will come in a protest to Bengaluru's Freedom Park and stage a demonstration there with our demands. The state government, the chief minister, will have to receive our memorandum. If there is no proper response to our protest from the government, we will decide on our further course of action.”
Bengaluru Bandh LIVE Updates: Cauvery row intensifies as various outfits call for bandh
Protesting against the release of Cauvery water to neighbouring Tamil Nadu, various organisations have called for two bandhs in the state, as the ruling Congress asserted to more "forcefully" present Karnataka's case in the Supreme Court and assured it will not curtail the planned agitations over the inter-state river dispute.
City police are taking all adequate security measures to ensure that no untoward incident takes place, officials said.
Bengaluru Bandh LIVE Updates: Strike to be held tomorrow
On Saturday, various farmer organisations met at Bengaluru’s freedom park and decided to call for a bandh on Tuesday.