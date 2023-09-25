News / Cities / Bengaluru News / Bengaluru Bandh tomorrow LIVE Updates: Farmer groups call for strike amid Cauvery dispute
Live

Bengaluru Bandh tomorrow LIVE Updates: Farmer groups call for strike amid Cauvery dispute

Sep 25, 2023 07:22 PM IST
OPEN APP

Bengaluru Bandh LIVE Updates: Bengaluru bandh to protest Cauvery water release to Tamil Nadu tomorrow.

Bengaluru Bandh LIVE Updates: Amid protests across Karnataka against releasing Cauvery river water to neighbouring Tamil Nadu, two bandhs have been called this week- one will take place in Bengaluru tomorrow and another statewide shutdown will be on Friday. The announcement for the Karnataka bandh on September 29 was made under the banner 'Kannada Okkuta' -- led by Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj, days after the ‘Karnataka Jala Samrakshana Samiti’ gave the call for Tuesday's Bengaluru shutdown.

Bengaluru Bandh LIVE Updates: Majestic bus terminus in Bengaluru.
Bengaluru Bandh LIVE Updates: Majestic bus terminus in Bengaluru.(HT Photo)

Read more: Bengaluru Bandh: ‘Not going to curtail protests,’ says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Farmer leader Kuruburu Shanthakumar said, “We will come in a protest to Bengaluru's Freedom Park and stage a demonstration there with our demands. The state government, the chief minister, will have to receive our memorandum. If there is no proper response to our protest from the government, we will decide on our further course of action.”

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sep 25, 2023 07:22 PM IST

    Bengaluru Bandh LIVE Updates: Cauvery row intensifies as various outfits call for bandh

    Protesting against the release of Cauvery water to neighbouring Tamil Nadu, various organisations have called for two bandhs in the state, as the ruling Congress asserted to more "forcefully" present Karnataka's case in the Supreme Court and assured it will not curtail the planned agitations over the inter-state river dispute.

  • Sep 25, 2023 06:43 PM IST

    Bengaluru Bandh LIVE Updates

    City police are taking all adequate security measures to ensure that no untoward incident takes place, officials said.

  • Sep 25, 2023 06:03 PM IST

    Bengaluru Bandh LIVE Updates: Strike to be held tomorrow

    On Saturday, various farmer organisations met at Bengaluru’s freedom park and decided to call for a bandh on Tuesday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Bengaluru Bandh LIVE Updates: Farmer groups call for strike amid Cauvery dispute

bengaluru news
Updated on Sep 25, 2023 07:22 PM IST

Bengaluru Bandh LIVE Updates: Bengaluru bandh to protest Cauvery water release to Tamil Nadu tomorrow.

Bengaluru Bandh LIVE Updates: Majestic bus terminus in Bengaluru.(HT Photo)
ByHT News Desk

Bengaluru Bandh: ‘Not going to curtail protests,’ says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

The Chief Minister also said the state government will place its argument more forcefully before the Supreme Court on the issue.

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah.
bengaluru news
Published on Sep 25, 2023 03:41 PM IST
PTI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

Cauvery issue: Deve Gowda urges PM Modi to intervene and set up an agency

He also stressed the need to have an appropriate distress formula applicable to all the states concerned, in such distress conditions.

HD Deve Gowda.
bengaluru news
Published on Sep 25, 2023 03:08 PM IST
PTI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

Bengaluru News: Ex PM Deve Gowda writes to PM Modi on Cauvery dispute

Bengaluru News: Follow our liveblog for all the latest developments from the Karnataka capital in traffic, transport, commute issues, weather and politics.

Ex PM Deve Gowda writes to PM Modi on Cauvery dispute
bengaluru news
Updated on Sep 25, 2023 04:08 PM IST
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath

Liquor is most expensive in Karnataka than the rest of country: Report

Karnataka levies 83% tax to the actual price of a liquor which makes it costly compared to the other states.

Liquor is most expensive in Karnataka than the rest of country: Report(Photo: Sakib Ali/ Hindustan Times)
bengaluru news
Published on Sep 25, 2023 09:41 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

Bengaluru Bandh tomorrow: What's open and what's closed?

More than 175 organisations across the state have declared support to the bandh and said that they stand with the farmer groups who are protesting.

The Cauvery water dispute spewed a fresh row after the CWMA order directed Karnataka to release 5,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for 15 days (File Photo)
bengaluru news
Updated on Sep 25, 2023 01:55 PM IST
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath

JDS leader Nikhil Kumaraswamy seeks blessings from BS Yediyurappa in Bengaluru

BJP MLA Muniratna also accompanied Nikhil Kumaraswamy on the visit to the former Karnataka CM's residence.

Nikhil Kumaraswamy
bengaluru news
Published on Sep 25, 2023 07:57 AM IST
ANI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

Bengaluru: 28-year-old missing man found after 8 days

A 28-year-old man who went missing in a forest near Kundapur has been found after 8 days. He had gotten lost while fetching a tree and was suffering from exhaustion and hunger.

Vivekananda (HT Photo)
bengaluru news
Updated on Sep 25, 2023 12:40 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Right-wing activist, six others sent to judicial custody till October 6

Hindutva activist Chaitra Kundapur and six others accused in a cash-for-ticket scam were sent to judicial custody till October 6 by a court in Bengaluru. Police have recovered a significant amount of money and assets from the accused. Kundapur and the others were arrested on charges of cheating a businessman by promising him a BJP ticket. Kundapur is also facing charges in other cheating cases.

The police arrested Chaitra Kundapur and six others on September 12 on charges of cheating a 44-year-old businessman (HT Photo)
bengaluru news
Updated on Sep 25, 2023 12:37 AM IST
ByPriyanka Rudrappa, Bengaluru

Doddaballapur: 22 detained in connection to ‘beef transportation’, say cops

Members of Sri Ram Sene intercepted vehicles engaged in illegal transportation of beef in Doddaballapur, setting one vehicle ablaze. Police have detained 22 people and recovered 18 tonnes of beef worth over ₹26 lakhs. Sri Ram Sene activists were booked under section 153 A and the beef transporters under the Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughtering and Preservation Act.

The police have arrested 15 Sri Ram Sene workers and 7 accused who were transporting beef (HT Photo)
bengaluru news
Updated on Sep 25, 2023 12:36 AM IST
ByCoovercolly Indresh, Bengaluru

Women Reservation Bill: Karnataka CM accuses BJP of putting obstacles

Alleging that the BJP has displayed its hypocrisy by putting barriers like delimitation, the chief minister said, "This bill was a fraud done to women."

Women Reservation Bill: Karnataka CM accuses BJP of putting obstacles
bengaluru news
Published on Sep 24, 2023 03:59 PM IST
PTI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

Vande Bharat Express to Bengaluru flagged off from Hyderabad. Watch

Union minister Kishan Reddy was present at Kacheguda station while PM launched it through a video conference.

Vande Bharat Express to Bengaluru flagged off from Hyderabad. Watch
bengaluru news
Published on Sep 24, 2023 02:33 PM IST
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath

Gamer or stock trader? Internet splits on Bengaluru auto driver's office chair

The picture went viral on the internet and created a discussion among Bengaluru’s tech bros.

Gamer or stock trader? Internet splits on Bengaluru auto driver's office chair
bengaluru news
Published on Sep 24, 2023 11:26 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

Bengaluru News: KSRTC and BMTC staff extend support to Bandh on Sep 26

Bengaluru News LIVE: Follow our liveblog for all the latest developments from the Karnataka capital in traffic, transport, commute issues, weather and politics.

Bengaluru News Live: KSRTC and BMTC staff extend support to Bandh on Sep 26(PTI)
bengaluru news
Updated on Sep 24, 2023 03:54 PM IST
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath

Karnataka rains: IMD issues yellow alert in parts of the state amid drought

The Met department has also predicted severe rainfall in Coastal Karnataka, covering Dakshina Kannada, Mangaluru and Udupi districts.

Karnataka rains: IMD issues yellow alert in parts of the state amid drought(Pic for representation)
bengaluru news
Published on Sep 24, 2023 08:44 AM IST
ByHT News Desk
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 25, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out