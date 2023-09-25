Bengaluru Bandh tomorrow: What's open and what's closed?

Farmer groups and pro Kannada organizations have called for a Bengaluru Bandh on Tuesday and many operations in the city are expected to come to a standstill. More than 175 organisations across the state have declared support to the bandh and said that they stand with the farmer groups who are protesting against releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. The Cauvery water dispute spewed a fresh row after the CWMA order directed Karnataka to release 5,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for 15 days (File Photo)

Since opposition parties have lent their support to the bandh, and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the government would not try to scuttle it, it is likely to be total.

What services are likely to be closed?

KSRTC and BMTC buses

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) Staff and Workers Federation extended its support for ‘Bengaluru Bandh’ and both KSRTC and BMTC services are likely to be affected.

Private cab services

Ola, Uber Drivers and Owners Association President Tanveer Pasha announced support for the bandh and decided to stay off the roads on Tuesday. “There will be no compromise when it comes to land, language, and water. Without any second thoughts, we support the bandh,” Pasha said, supporting the bandh.

Schools and Colleges

Though the Private schools union general secretary Shashikumar said that they would extend their support by wearing black bands on their arms, holiday is yet to be declared for many schools and colleges. A decision will be taken today on it.

Restaurants and commercial establishments

The hotel and restaurant associations extended their support to the bandh and said that they would keep their outlets shut on Tuesday. They also asked all the restaurant owners across the city to keep their establishments shut for a day.

What services will be open?

Namma Metro

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited will be running metro services across the city on Tuesday. There will be no disruptions on any line of Namma metro in Bengaluru.

Emergency services

All emergency service-related vehicles like ambulances, pharma vehicles and other important goods carrying vehicles will be working. Hospitals and medical stores will also run as usual.