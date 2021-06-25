Bengaluru boy loses arm after friend injects drugs at birthday party

A 17-year-old Bengaluru boy’s arm had to be amputated days after he attended a birthday party, where his mother has alleged her son was injected with a poisonous substance, reports have said. Reports added that the boy's mother claimed her son attended the party of a volleyball coach in the Chamarajpet area of Bengaluru on May 31, when the incident occurred. According to a police complaint by the mother, which was filed last week, the host of the party allegedly dissolved unidentified tablets in water and injected the solution into her son’s forearm.

Based on the complaint from the teenager’s mother, police registered a case against the youth under section 328 (causing hurt by means of poison with intent to commit offence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“My son discontinued studies after class 10. On May 31, the coach invited my son for his birthday. He went to his house in Chamarajpet around 9pm and returned at 11 pm. About four days later, his right elbow was swollen. We went to Sanjay Gandhi hospital and doctors said there was a poisonous substance in the elbow and the forearm had to be amputated. When asked how it had happened, my son said at the party, the coach powdered some tablets, dissolved them in water and injected the same into his right arm,” the boy's mother said in her complaint, according to the Indian Express.

Bengaluru Police have requested doctors at the hospital to submit a report on the poisonous substance found in the boy’s body. They will approach a court after the report is submitted, seeking permission to question the accused, who is in jail on charges of vehicle theft, regarding the case.

