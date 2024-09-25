Bengaluru civic body launches AI-powered maternal and infant care platform

In a new initiative, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has launched ‘Save Mom,’ an AI-based mother and child care platform, on Wednesday. 'Save Mom' seeks to make healthcare smarter and more accessible for the community.(X/BBMP)

This pilot program offers a comprehensive 1,000-day follow-up for pregnant women and infants, ensuring timely delivery of health department services, the BBMP announced on X (Formerly Twitter).

The initiative aims to showcase this solution that promises personalised and continuous care, ultimately improving maternal and child health outcomes across Bengaluru. This effort seeks to make healthcare smarter and more accessible for the community.

BBMP launches rabies awareness campaign

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) also launched an awareness campaign to promote rabies prevention and foster healthy co-existence between stray dogs and citizens, Deccan Herald reported.

According to the report, the BBMP's latest initiative aims to educate the public on responsible interactions with stray dogs.

BBMP officials and volunteers are visiting schools to teach students about rabies prevention, and campaign vehicles with LED displays are spreading the message citywide. This year, around 43,656 dogs have been vaccinated against rabies, and the BBMP offers free vaccinations and treatment for victims of stray dog bites. Citizens can report rabies-related concerns by calling the BBMP helpline at 6364893322, the DH report added.

On the other hand, the BBMP is facing criticism following the tragic death of an 11-year-old boy, who was killed when a park gate collapsed on him on Sunday. The victim, a fifth-grade student at a BBMP school, was fatally injured at the Rajashekara playground in Malleswaram on September 22.

According to police reports, the incident occurred when the boy, who had arrived at the playground on his bicycle, attempted to open the gate. Eyewitnesses stated that as he tried to enter, the gate collapsed, resulting in severe head injuries.

In the wake of this incident, authorities have registered a case against BBMP officials under BNS section 106(1) for causing death by negligence. The incident has raised significant concerns about the safety and maintenance of public facilities in Bengaluru.