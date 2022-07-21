Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bengaluru crime: 4 caught for alleged robbery, extortion; 6 lakh recovered

Bengaluru police have recovered 20 mobile phones from the nabbed
All 4 accused have said to be committed crime in multiple locations of the city(Twitter)
Published on Jul 21, 2022 06:44 PM IST
Written by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

Bengaluru police have caught four people accused of involvement in extortion and robbery cases at multiple locations in the city. The cops also recovered five two-wheeler vehicles and 20 mobile phones, the total of which is said to be around 6 lakhs.

Sampangi Ramanagara police conducted a operation after they received multiple complaints and successfully detained the accused. R Srinivasa Gowda, deputy commissioner of police (Bengaluru central) tweeted: "Police succeeded in arresting 4 accused who were committing extortion and robbery. Cases reported in various police stations and were detected in a successful operation which was carried out by seizing 5 two-wheelers & 20 mobiles worth around 6 lakhs.(Sic)"

The four accused are believed to have committed crimes in different locations and the investigation is going on. The seized bikes include expensive models allegedly stolen from multiple locations in the city. All recovered mobile phones are said to have been used for extortion and other illegal activities by the gang.

Bengaluru police have recovered a large number of stolen two-wheelers in several recent operations. Last week, Mahalaxmi Layout cops arrested a two-wheeler thief and recovered a 25, many of which were registered in different states.

