Bengaluru crime: 5 held for drug peddling, accused stayed in city PGs

Five men have been arrested in Bengaluru for peddling drugs in the city through an online delivery system. The Anti-Narcotics wing of the Bengaluru Police recovered huge amounts of banned drugs from them. All the accused were staying at different paying guest accommodations in Marathahalli and Whitefield of Bengaluru.

Explaining how these drug peddlers operated from various parts of the city, the Bengaluru Police wrote on social media, “A team of @CCBBangalore Officers and Anti-Narcotics Wing, in a special operation, have arrested 5 notorious criminals from Paying Guests (PGs) in Marathahalli & Whitefield. The accused persons used to receive orders on online applications like Telegram and deliver it to the doorstep of the customers in gift wraps, medical emergency kits, and courier envelopes to avoid suspicion. Customers used GPay/PhonePe to make the payment. (Sic)”

Not just the messaging applications to communicate, but the accused also used logistic services like Dunzo and Porter to deliver drugs to their customers.

“The arrested persons also used logistical services apps like Dunzo & Porter to register pickup & delivery points.(Sic)” added the Bengaluru Police.

Police said banned substances worth ₹2 crore were also seized from them, further investigation is underway. “MDMA crystals, MDMA ecstasy pills, LSD strips, cocaine, hashish oil, charas, and ganja - all worth more than ₹2 Crore have been seized. Further investigation is underway.(Sic)”

In July, the Bengaluru Crime branch arrested three persons for selling drugs and seized banned substances worth ₹83 lakh from them. Police also seized the properties of many major drug peddlers who were part of the Bengaluru drug nexus.

The city police had earlier warned house owners to avoid renting houses without proper verifications of tenants. The house owners were asked to collect all required documents along with rental agreements to avoid any illegal activities in their rented properties.