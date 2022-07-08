Bengaluru Crime Branch nabs 3 for selling drugs; items worth 83 lakh seized

Bengaluru Police's Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Thursday arrested three people in two separate cases over charges of peddling drugs in the city.

Police recovered drugs and items worth ₹83 lakh. The CCB arrested two people from the Sanjay Nagar Police Station limits.

According to Raman Gupta, joint commissioner of police (crime), officials seized 12 grams of MDMA crystals, 27 grams of brown sugar and two mobile phones. The haul was worth ₹3 lakh.

The CCB arrested 02 persons allegedly involved in drug peddling in Sanjay Nagar PS limits. Seized 12 gms of MDMA crystals & 27 gms of manufactured drugs brown sugar and 02 mobile phones total worth ₹3 lakhs from them. — Raman Gupta IPS, Joint CP Crime, @BlrCityPolice (@CCBBangalore) July 7, 2022

The accused have been identified as Sheikh Muddasir, 33, and his Syed Saleem, who is an auto driver.

According to a report by The Times of India, Muddassir has at least eight cases against him, including robbery and dacoity apart from peddling drugs.

The two got hold of narcotic substances from Mumbai and some peddlers from Nigeria and sold brown sugar for ₹8,000 per gram, after they had originally bought for ₹2,000 per gram.

The CCB also arrested an unidentified man from KR Puram Police Station limits for his involvement in drug smuggling, and seized ₹80 lakh worth of prohibited drugs like hashish oil and ganja.

A two-wheeler, a mobile phone and other items were also recovered.

In a separate case, the CCB's narcotics squad had on Tuesday arrested four Kerala-based drug peddlers in Bagaluru Police Station limits and seized 70 grams of MDMA crystals and 4 iPhones worth ₹11 lakh from them.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON