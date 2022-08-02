Bengaluru crime: Two arrested for faking accident, extorting money
The Bengaluru Police arrested two persons on Tuesday for allegedly extorting money by faking to be accident victims in Basavangudi police limits. The cops also seized four two-wheelers and the cash of ₹40,000 from their possession.
The accused had threatened a car owner by playing an accident victim after hitting the car with their bikes. They had allegedly collected ₹40,000 from the car owner. The police said the same bikes were used in similar offences earlier and they are investigating the case further.
P Krishnakanth, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), South Bengaluru, tweeted, “Arrested. @basavanagudips Two persons who pretended to be victims of a road accident and extorted 40000 from the victim. The accused were on the bike and they hit the victim's car and then threatened him. Seized ₹40000 and 4 Bikes used for various similar offenses. (Sic)”
Earlier, the Bengaluru cops said many stolen bikes were used in committing similar types of crimes. The police have also recovered 76 stolen two-wheelers and explained the chronology of such crimes. One of the top officials said the stolen bikes were used to peddle marijuana and later the robbers would sell them at a good price. He also alleged teenagers and youth were seen recklessly wheeling these stolen two-wheelers on busy Bengaluru roads for social media fame and followers.