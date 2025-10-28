Edit Profile
    Bengaluru delivery agent arrested for sexually harassing Brazilian model: Report

    Published on: Oct 28, 2025 8:02 AM IST
    By HT News Desk
    The accused was promptly arrested and booked for sexual harassment under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
    The model had placed a food order through the Blinkit app. During the delivery, the accused allegedly behaved inappropriately.

    A Blinkit delivery agent has been arrested in Bengaluru for allegedly sexually harassing a 21-year-old Brazilian model at her residence in the RT Nagar area while delivering an order earlier this month.

    According to the First Information Report (FIR) filed by the victim’s employer, the incident occurred on October 17 at the model’s apartment, where she lives with two other women.

    Deputy Commissioner of Police (North Division) Babasab Nemagoud confirmed that the accused, identified as Kumar Rao Pawar, was taken into custody the same day the complaint was filed.

    (Also Read: ‘Pushpa’-style sandalwood smuggling busted; 750 kg hidden under onion sacks seized in Bengaluru: Report)

    “He is a Diploma student in a private college in Bengaluru and was working as a part-time delivery agent with Blinkit,” the DCP said, according to a NDTV report.

    As per the FIR, the model had placed a food order through the Blinkit app around 3.20 pm. During the delivery, the accused allegedly behaved inappropriately and touched her in a way that “violated her dignity.” Shocked and frightened, the woman ran back inside her home but did not immediately report the incident due to fear, the report further added.

    A few days later, she confided in her roommates, who then informed her employer about what had happened. The employer checked the CCTV footage from the apartment premises and subsequently lodged a formal complaint on October 25.

    Police said the accused was promptly arrested and booked for sexual harassment under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

    (Also Read: Two drivers held for murder of woman found wrapped in bedsheet in parked auto: Report)

