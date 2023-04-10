In another road rage incident in Bengaluru, a transport auto driver was seen threatening a biker by drawing a knife from his vehicle in the middle of the road. The driver allegedly dashed the two-wheeler near Rama Murthy Nagar bridge in the traffic and when questioned, he was seen showing a knife to the biker.

Bengaluru driver draws a knife and threatens biker on the road, arrested. Video

Both the biker and auto driver got into a heated argument in the middle of the road, causing a traffic jam on the busy Bengaluru road. The video went viral on the internet with people tagging Bengaluru police and asking them to take action. A twitter user named Prakash Shaun wrote, “Today in Bangalore the Tata ace driver was using mobile and driving near Ramamurthy Nagar bridge He dashed my vehicle from right side when my dad started asking him, he suddenly got down and took knife from the vehicle and started threatening us this must bring to police notice.” Both the auto driver and the biker were seen arguing in Tamil language with hurling abuses at each other.

The police, however, traced the auto driver and arrested him. The Bengaluru police took to social media and wrote, “A video is circulating online that shows a goods-vehicle driver threatening a two-wheeler rider in a road-rage incident. Please note: FIR has been registered (CR No 0180/2023) and the accused has been traced & arrested by Ramamurthy Nagar PS.”

