Bengaluru road rage: BMTC driver indulges in war of words with cyclist | WATCH

An early morning cycle ride turned awry for a duo in Bengaluru after a fiery fight with a Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus driver in yet another road rage incident. A video of the ordeal is making rounds on social media. A video of the ordeal is making rounds on social media.(Phaneesh Nagaraja/Twitter)

A Twitter user, Phaneesh Nagaraja, was out cycling with his friend near the Vajarahalli metro station on Kanakapura road on Saturday morning when a BMTC bus came dangerously close and almost knocked into one of them. This caused arguments to break out between the two parties, which soon escalated into abuses.

“This is how BMTC bus drivers are trained to kill cyclists on road,” Nagaraja wrote on Twitter, sharing a video of the argument, in which the bus driver and the cyclist can be seen hurling abuses at each other.

The BMTC responded to the tweet and said a complaint has been registered and that necessary action will be initiated against the driver.

“When the driver saw me recording the video he tried to snatch the phone from my hand and assault me. Someone in public intervened. He then tried to assault my friend,” Nagaraja told Hindustan Times. “We have been cycling on the same road for more than 10 years and have faced constant abusive behaviour from BMTC and KSRTC drivers,” he added.

Nagaraja and his friend lodged a complaint at the Thalaghattapura police station in the matter, after which cops called the driver to take a written apology from him.

In a similar incident in November last year, a BMTC bus driver was seen repeatedly thrashing a motorist in Bengaluru's Yelahanka New Town area as he came in the way of the bus. Several road rage incidents have been reportedly of late, for instance, that of a woman dragging a man on the bonnet of her car for almost a kilometre in Bengaluru after the two cars met an accident.