Bengaluru electric BMTC bus rams into canteen in Peenya, several injured: Report

An electric bus operated by the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) rammed into a roadside canteen in the Peenya Industrial Area on Friday, leaving multiple people injured, Times of India reported. This is not the first time a BMTC-operated electric bus has been involved in a serious accident.

This is a developing story.

This is not the first time a BMTC-operated electric bus has been involved in a serious accident. In a similar incident in March, two people were killed when an electric bus crashed into a two-wheeler on Old Airport Road in eastern Bengaluru.

According to a Deccan Herald report, the accident occurred around 10 pm near the ISRO UR Rao Satellite Centre. The victims were identified as a Rapido driver and his pillion rider.

Jeevan Bima Nagar traffic police confirmed that the rider was Tapas (33), a native of West Bengal. The pillion rider's identity is yet to be established. One of the victims died on the spot, while the other succumbed to injuries shortly after.

(Also Read: Meta apologises to Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah over faulty Kannada translation that falsely reported his death)