Bengaluru engineer recalls his best interview with fintech startup: ‘Join us for 2 days, solve a problem, and get paid'

As job roles and skillsets evolve in today’s fast-changing work landscape, recruiters and industry leaders are increasingly advocating for a shift away from conventional hiring methods. One Bengaluru-based engineer’s unique recruitment experience has reignited conversations around modern interview formats — particularly those that mirror real-world problem-solving instead of traditional whiteboard tests. A Bengaluru engineer shared his unique interview experience in a city-based start-up where he was directly asked to solve real problem on ground. (Representational image generated by AI)

Also Read - Bengaluru man sets up chair on busy road, sips tea for reel, arrested. Watch video

Take a look at the post

Engineer Mani Bhushan recently shared his experience on LinkedIn, detailing a refreshing approach taken by a fintech startup in Bengaluru. Instead of the usual rounds of interviews or algorithmic quizzes, Bhushan was invited by the company’s CTO to work alongside the team for two days on a live project. He was compensated for his time, and his performance during those 48 hours was to serve as the basis for assessing his fit for the role.

Bhushan praised the transparent and hands-on nature of the process. “If you’re afraid of engineers ‘cheating’ in interviews, maybe the interview isn’t measuring what matters,” he wrote. “Why test for muscle memory when great engineers solve real problems with collaboration, unlimited resources, and creativity?”

While he ultimately decided not to join the company, citing a mismatch in work culture, Bhushan noted that the trial run helped both parties arrive at the decision with clarity — without wasting months of time or energy.

Also Read - Bengaluru auto driver killed in metro mishap was saving up for daughter’s wedding: Report

His post quickly went viral, sparking a flurry of responses and discussions on the feasibility of such trial-based hiring practices, especially within larger organisations.

Some social media users embraced the idea, calling it a "paradigm shift" that could transform hiring processes across the tech industry. “This sounds like a great way to hire folks for your team,” one user commented. “Scaling this for a large company might be a challenge, but still worth a try.”

Others, however, pointed out the logistical limitations of implementing such a model at scale. “This might work if you’re hiring for one or two roles,” wrote another commenter. “But large companies with multiple open positions and ongoing agile projects can’t afford to dedicate two full days per candidate. It could impact productivity for both the team and the applicant.”