Bengaluru events in June: Karnad's plays, acting lessons from Manoj Bajpayee and more

Bengaluru is set to see several events this month, from theatre plays to meet-up events, including chess club, painting and more. Here is a curated list of top events happening in Bengaluru this month.

Theatre:

Sattavara Neralu: Join for the 612th screening of this play organised today at 7:30 pm at Bengaluru's Ranga Shankara for ₹ 200 per person. The play is part of the Benaka Uthsava theater festival. Nagamandala: Screening from Friday to Sunday at the newly constructed Prestige Srihari Khoday Centre for Performing Arts for ₹ 500 onwards. The play, written by playwright and actor Girish Karnad, is being shown in celebration his 85th birth anniversary. The reknowned play is being staged for the first time after two decades.

Manoj Bajpayee at an event.

Blind Dating LGBTQ: An online blind dating event for the LGBTQ community in Bengaluru, this event is designed to provide a safe, supportive, inclusive and welcoming space for individuals to connect, explore potential relationships, and embrace the joy of being true to themselves, according to Book My Show.

Pouring art (Paint with Fluid): Organised on Saturday from June 10 Jun to June 24 at Lahe Lahe, Bengaluru for ₹1500 per person. Join this event to learn the captivating techniques of fluid painting, a dynamic art form where you can play with mesmerizing flow of colours. All materials will be provided. The event will be held from 11 am till 12 pm

Acting classes:

Manoj Bajpayee Teaches Acting: For the acting buffs, UNLU has arranged an online masterclass from Saturday, June 10 till Sunday, June 25, for ₹ 999 per head with popular actor Manoj Bajpayee. The duration of this class is two-and-a-half hours, and the course has a total 23 lessons. Sudesh Bhosale teaches Voice Acting: Another online streaming class from June 10 to June 25 for ₹ 999 per head with popular voice actor Sudesh Bhosale, who has given his voice to legends like Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, Anil Kapoor and many more.

