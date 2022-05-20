Bengaluru: Fake bomb threat caller arrested; he wanted revenge on his in-law

A man from Bengal has been arrested in Bengaluru for making a fake bomb threat call to the Kempegowda International Airport in the early hours of Friday morning, triggering heightened security throughout the day.

The airport's police control room, or PCR, received a call at 3.45 am and promptly initiated a vigorous drill for personnel deployed there. Security officials combed through the airport for over three hours, deploying Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) troops, and the bomb and dog squads.

When they found nothing, officials concluded that it was a hoax call.

"The airport police control room recorded a fake bomb threat call after which the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and police conducted a thorough investigation at the airport till 7 am," airport authorities said.

According to reports, Subashish Gupta, 32, has been arrested by Bengaluru Police in this regard. Gupta reportedly made the call in hopes of vengeance against his brother-in-law, who had recently divorced his sister.

Therefore, Gupta allegedly made the call in his brother-in-law's name, hoping that it would lead the police to arrest him instead.

However, the plan failed, police identified him and took him into custody.

Gupta, living as a paying guest in the city's Shanthi Nagar area, called the airport PCR and spoke in Hindi. In the call, he reportedly said a bomb had been planted within the Bengaluru airport and that it would explode in 30 minutes.

Gupta also told officials who attended the call that a man named Deepak Sonar (his brother-in-law) had planted the bomb and asked them to arrest him.