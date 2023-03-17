Bengaluru: Gas pipeline leak causes blast, injures three

In an unfortunate turn of events, as many as three people were injured after a gas leak caused an explosion in Bengaluru's HSR Layout on Thursday. The blast affected at least a couple of houses at the residential area, and was caused due to a damaged gas pipeline, police told news agency PTI.

The CCTV footage of the unfortunate incident.(ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bengaluru's water supply board, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), had undertaken some works in the area and was digging the road, which caused damage to the GAIL gas pipeline, official sources said.

READ | BWSSB suspends 13 officials on graft charge

A CCTV footage of the incident is being widely shared on several social media sites. It shows the explosion come from inside a house and knocking down a two-wheeler parked outside it. It also showed several people running towards the said house, and two women rushing out of it. Several items inside the house were damaged due to the impact of the blast.

Two women suffered some burn injuries and another boy was injured from broken glasses during the blast. They are all being treated at a hospital. Authorities were also called in to fix the damaged gas pipeline and police have filed a case to further investigate.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

READ | Viral: Bengaluru man shares meme on 'BBMP and BWSSB at work': See his post here

Several social media users alleged that the incident occurred due to the BWSSB's negligence. “Dear BWSSB, stop digging around Bangalore,” one user said, while another wrote, “This is what happens when they dig all the time.”

(With inputs from PTI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON