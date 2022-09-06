Bengaluru: Girl electrocuted after she tried to cross waterlogged road, dies

In a tragic incident, a 23-year-old girl died due to electrocution in Bengaluru’s Whitefield Road on Monday.

This was the first rain-related death in September as the city is witnessing one of the highest rainfall in many years.

The victim, identified as Akhila by the police, was suspected to have come in contact with a live wire after touching an electric post as she tried to wade through the knee-deep water.

According to police, Akhila was working as an office administrator and she was on her way home when she died.

“It was around 9:30 pm... near Mayura Bakery and Sweets on Varthur Road near Brookefield where the incident took place. From the investigation so far, we have found that she was coming on a scooter from work. There was knee-deep water on the road and either her scooter had broken down or she decided to get off it,” said a senior police officer.

The officer added as she was trying to walk through the water, she held the electric post for support and an open wire on it led to electrocution.

Close to her home, the road was flooded with knee-deep water.

Unable to ride further, Akhila tried to stop her scooter but was suspected to have come in contact with an electric pole and immediately collapsed on the ground.

Passers-by rushed her to a private hospital where she was declared dead on arrival.

Nearby residents and Akhila’s parents alleged that she died due to the negligence of BBMP and other civic authorities.

However, they are yet to file a complaint.

The Whitefield police are further investigating the incident. Whitefield police, however, said that an FIR will be lodged in connection with the case.

