Bengaluru housing society slammed for its classist rules for domestic helpers

ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath
Jun 22, 2023 09:01 PM IST

The Resident Welfare Association (RWA) asked the helpers not to sit at the common areas such as parks of society, as residents could feel ‘uncomfortable.’

A housing society in Bengaluru received heat from netizens after its bizarre rules for domestic helpers went viral on social media. The Resident Welfare Association (RWA) asked the helpers not to sit at the common areas such as parks of society, as residents could feel ‘uncomfortable.’

A user named Vipin Baburajan shared the classist rule of a housing society which read, “Maids can use the waiting areas in all buildings to wait between jobs or eat their food. We do understand there may be breaks. It's difficult to see them hanging out everywhere in the park, amphitheater, gazebos. Residents can feel uncomfortable when being surrounded by maids everywhere we walk. Security is not able to monitor common areas. Cooks, carpenters, plumbers sit on the sofa at the building reception. Most of us (residents) have probably stopped sitting on the sofas by now.”

The Twitterati has called out the discrimination and slammed the RWA members for giving space to such rules. A user named Shadav Mozaffar wrote, “The same maid roaming in your house, cooking for you, cleaning for you is ok. But seeing them around you in the park is troublesome? Pathetic!”

Another user named Misba wrote, “It’s not just Bangalore I see this everywhere, Noida, mumbai I don’t know if this is entitlement or just need to control people which is inherent part of our culture”

