bengaluru news

Bengaluru: Javed Ali's live concert on Saturday, here's how to get tickets

Music lovers in Bengaluru are in for a treat this weekend as playback singer Javed Ali will perform live on May 28 at 6 pm at Phoenix Marketcity as part of the Alive India concerts.
Javed Ali is all set to set the stage on fire at Bengaluru's Phoenix Marketcity with folk, pop and Bollywood music on Saturday.(Pratik Chorge/HT)
Published on May 27, 2022 03:38 PM IST
ByYamini C S | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

Popular singer Javed Ali will perform live in Bengaluru this Saturday at Phoenix Marketcity as part of the Alive India concert series. Javed Ali - who has recorded songs in several Indian languages - rose to popularity with his hit 'Jashn-e-Bahara' from the movie 'Jodha Akbar' and went on to deliver hit after hit - with 'Nagada Nagada' from 'Jab We Met', 'Guzarish' from 'Ghajni', 'Kun Faya Kun' from 'Rockstar', 'Ishaqzaade', and his latest 'Srivalli' from 'Pushpa'.

Ali is also known for songs in regional languages like Bengali, Malayalam, Odiya, Kannada Tamil, Telugu, and Punjabi. He won an IIFA award for 'Jashn-e-Bahara' and appeared as a judge on multiple reality television shows, such as Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs 2017, Indian Idol Season 10, Superstar Singer and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs 2020.

Ali's show in Bengaluru will be followed by another live performance in Chennai on Sunday, May 29. This is the eighth edition of the Alive India concert series, which has seen several renowned artists like KK, Usha Uthup, Hariharan, Sukhwinder Singh and more.

Music buffs can book their tickets for the show, which is being promoted as more than just a concert - with food, music and loads of fun - on BookMyShow for Rs. 999 onwards.

Topics
bengaluru music concert
