Karnataka winter session in Belagavi breaks record with marathon 15-hour sitting: Report

The Karnataka Legislature's winter session in Belagavi witnessed a historic moment on Monday, as assembly proceedings stretched uninterrupted for 15 hours, marking a significant milestone. The Karnataka Assembly on Monday unanimously passed eight Bills.(PTI)

The session, which commenced at 10 am, continued late into the night and wrapped up at 12.55 am, setting a new record for continuous debates and discussions, Times of India reported.

Key leaders, including senior ministers and MLAs across party lines, actively contributed to the marathon session. Among those present were three state ministers, seven Congress legislators, four JD(S) members, one BJP representative, and an independent MLA.

Speaker UT Khader and Deputy Speaker Rudrappa Lamani ensured smooth facilitation of the prolonged session, barring brief breaks for lunch and interruptions caused by disruptions, the report added.

The previous record, held between 2009 and 2013 under then-Speaker K.G. Bopaiah, saw proceedings extend until 1.45 a.m. Monday's extended sitting has now surpassed this benchmark. Speaker Khader expressed his delight at the achievement, calling it a testament to the commitment of lawmakers.

Eight bills passed on Monday

The Karnataka Assembly on Monday unanimously passed eight Bills, including one aimed at protecting the interests of depositors in private financial institutions.

The bills tabled and passed included the Karnataka Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, the Protection of Interest of Depositors in Karnataka Financial Institutions (Amendment) Bill, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (Second Amendment) Bill, and the Karnataka Tourism Ropeways Bill.

Other bills passed were the Basavanbagewadi Development Authority Bill, the Karnataka State Universities (Amendment) Bill, the Chanakya University (Amendment) Bill, and the Karnataka Groundwater (Regulation and Control of Development and Management) (Amendment) Bill.

