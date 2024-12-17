Gutka stains, missing taps: Bengaluru's Shivajinagar bus stand drinking water plant in neglect

Bengaluru’s Shivajinagar Bus Stand drinking water plant is in a deplorable state, raising public health concerns. Reports and visuals shared by on social media show the plant lacking taps, stained with gutka residues, and littered with trash. Shivajinagar is located in the Central Business District in Bengaluru.

The video shared by Pulse of Bengaluru highlighted the alarming state of the facility, saying "The condition is alarming! Even FSSAI-labelled bottled water can be worse than you think. Contaminated, polluted, and unsafe! Let’s demand better water quality."

(Also Read: Bengaluru residents cut pothole-themed cake to express outrage over bad roads. Watch video

Check out the video here:

(Also Read: Bengaluru streets turn into art galleries with Gode BLR mural festival)

How did X users react?

Public reactions on social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) have been swift and critical. One user expressed concern, saying, "I’m shocked by the state of the drinking water plant! We need to demand better from our authorities and ensure safe drinking water for all."

Another user called for stricter measures, emphasising the need for better laws and education. "We have to have tough laws to improve the quality of life in India. Also ban this substance. Educate people about cleanliness!"

(Also Read: Karnataka government to implement new program to curb C-section deliveries: Dinesh Gundu Rao)

The health concerns have further spurred calls for stringent law enforcement. One user noted, "Strict enforcement is the only way forward! Gutka chewing is not just a bad habit—it’s a public health hazard. Heavy fines and zero tolerance will bring the change we need. No mercy for those who harm themselves and the environment."

Shivajinagar is located in the Central Business District in Bengaluru. Congress leader Rizwan Arshad, is the current MLA of the Shivajinagar Assembly constituency.

(Also Read: Pakistani national in Bengaluru detention centre stages hunger strike demanding deportation: Report)