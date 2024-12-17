Karnataka government to implement new program to curb C-section deliveries: Dinesh Gundu Rao

Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao announced Monday that the state government will roll out a new program next month aimed at reducing the rising number of Caesarean (C-section) deliveries. C-sections have become a norm in private healthcare due to financial incentives and convenience, Rao said.(Shutterstock)

Addressing the Legislative Council in Belagavi’s Suvarna Soudha, Rao expressed concern over the surge in C-sections, particularly in private hospitals.

According to Indian Express, Rao highlighted that the overall C-section rate in Karnataka had jumped from 35 per cent in 2021-22 to 46 per cent currently, with private hospitals accounting for 61 per cent.

“C-sections have become a norm in private healthcare due to financial incentives and convenience. However, natural births are vital for the long-term health of both mother and child,” he said according to the publication. He also emphasised the need to prepare women mentally for normal deliveries.

In another update, the Health Minister revealed intensified efforts to curb female foeticide. Since 2023, eight cases have been registered, resulting in 46 arrests. Increased surveillance on scanning centres and the implementation of the Balika software for mandatory registration have led to better enforcement of the PCPNDT Act. Additionally, Karnataka raised its reward for whistleblowers reporting foeticide from ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh.

The minister further disclosed that 134 fake doctors were caught in Kolar district alone since 2021. He pointed out that these imposters often relocate across state borders to evade authorities. Rao urged stricter action to prevent such malpractices and emphasised cooperation across states for effective enforcement.

3,350 maternal deaths

There have been over 3,350 maternal deaths in the last five years in Karnataka, the Chief Minister's Office said. The fatalities have been on the decline during this period, according to data issued by the government.

The CMO's releasing the data comes in the wake of a controversy surrounding the recent maternal deaths in the state's Ballari district.

The total number of maternal deaths in the past five years stands at 3,364. An analysis of the data reveals the highest number of maternal deaths occurred during Covid-19 when the BJP was in power.

