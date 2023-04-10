Bengaluru man alleges misbehavior by a cop for not knowing Kannada. VIDEO

A man from Bengaluru accused a traffic cop of assaulting and misbehaving with him for being able to speak in Kannada. In a viral video, the man was seen arguing with a cop over the parking issue and clarified on what happened in the viral video.

A fitness coach named Ikram Ansari was questioned by a traffic cop over a parking issue and he told the cop that he couldn’t see any ‘No parking board’. The argument escalated and when the cop asked him to speak in Kannada, Ansari was seen saying ‘Kannada Gottilla’, which means he doesn’t know Kannada. He further told the cop that he is not in an eligible position to check the documents of the vehicle as the law doesn’t allow. The furious cop was seen angrilysaying, ‘Contest to the court,’ and did not let Ansari leave the place.

However, Ansari shared a detailed message on his Instagram account about the viral incident. He wrote, “I respect Kannada and know the basics of it. According to traffic law, An SI or the higher rank of officer has only the right to demand your papers. He physically assaulted me and turned the whole conversation into Kannada and on Kannada.”

He also said that he was later fined for allegedly misbehaving with the cop and even with a Sub Inspector of Police. “He snatched my keys and pushed me out of my car when I tried to sit inside. Generally, when we don't see any ‘no parking’ board, you park your car. Only when lots of people gathered there and spoke to them in Kannada, asked to let me go. They fined me for misbehaving with cops and fined me for parking at an intersection when the car was on a side road,” he added.

