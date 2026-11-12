Bengaluru Metro Pink Line to open on November 14: Check route, stations, timings and interchange details

Namma Metro Pink Line in Karnataka's Bengaluru is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, November 13, and begin passenger services on November 14, with the first phase connecting Kalena Agrahara to Tavarekere.

The six stations included in the elevated section are Kalena Agrahara, Hulimavu, IIMB, JP Nagar 4th Phase, Jayadeva Hospital and Tavarekere. (AFP/Representative Image)

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The 7.5-km elevated stretch will add six stations to the city's Metro network, with trains expected to run at eight-minute intervals initially.

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According to a Press Information Bureau (PIB) release, after inaugurating the line on Friday, PM Modi will also take a Metro ride from Tavarekere to IIM Bangalore station at around 12:45 pm. The elevated stretch has been developed at a cost of approximately ₹3,470 crore.

Also Read: Bengaluru's Namma Metro Pink Line likely to be open by 2026. Check station list and key details

Which stations will the Pink Line cover?

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{{^usCountry}} According to the Bengaluru Metro website, the elevated section of the Pink Line will have six stations: Kalena Agrahara, Hulimavu, IIMB, JP Nagar 4th Phase, Jayadeva Hospital and Tavarekere. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the Bengaluru Metro website, the elevated section of the Pink Line will have six stations: Kalena Agrahara, Hulimavu, IIMB, JP Nagar 4th Phase, Jayadeva Hospital and Tavarekere. {{/usCountry}}

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The website lists the entire corridor as a 21.26-km stretch with 18 stations, comprising six elevated and 12 underground stations. The underground section will run from Tavarekere to Nagawara and is targeted for completion in 2027.

The 12 underground stations are Dairy Circle, Lakkasandra, Langford Town, National Military School, MG Road, Shivaji Nagar, Cantonment, Pottery Town, Tannery Road, Venkateshpura, Kadugundanahalli and Nagawara.

Also Read: Bengaluru Metro's extended Purple Line to open for commuters from today

When will passenger services begin?

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Passenger services on the elevated section are expected to begin at 6 am on November 14, as reported by PTI. Trains are expected to operate at eight-minute intervals initially, with five trains allocated to the line — four for regular service and one on standby.

The frequency may be reviewed as operations stabilise and passenger demand is assessed. The fare details for the new stretch have not yet been announced.

Also Read: Bengaluru's Namma Metro Yellow Line to reduce wait times to 12 minutes starting Dec 22: Report

Where will commuters be able to interchange?

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Jayadeva Hospital station will serve as the connection between the Pink Line and the Yellow Line, allowing passengers to access the Electronic City corridor. The Purple Line will be accessible through an interchange at MG Road once the Pink Line's underground section becomes operational.

The full Pink Line, connecting Kalena Agrahara in the south to Nagawara in the north, is expected to improve connectivity across the city and provide another public transport option for daily commuters.