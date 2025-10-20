Edit Profile
    Bengaluru's Namma Metro Pink Line likely to be open by 2026. Check station list and key details

    Published on: Oct 20, 2025 10:58 AM IST
    By Shivya Kanojia
    The Pink Line will also connect with several major corridors, allowing passengers to switch lines easily. (AI generated image- Google Gemini)
    The Pink Line includes a 2.5-km elevated section between Kalena Agrahara and Tavarekere (Swagath Cross Road) and a 13.76-km underground stretch.

    The long-awaited Namma Metro’s 21-km Pink Line, connecting Kalena Agrahara and Nagawara, is expected to open by May 2026. The ongoing construction work is likely to be completed next year.

    Several delays were experienced in the development of other metro lines in the city, frustrating and disappointing Bengaluru commuters.

    The Yellow Line to Electronics City was delayed by over two years, while the Green Line took almost five years to become operational, according to a report by Bangalore Mirror.

    The Pink Line includes a 2.5-km elevated section between Kalena Agrahara and Tavarekere (Swagath Cross Road), and a 13.76-km underground stretch, making it one of the most complex metro projects in the city.

    There are six stations on the elevated corridor:

    1. Kalena Agrahara
    2. Hulimavu
    3. IIM-Bangalore
    4. JP Nagar 4th Phase
    5. Jayadeva
    6. Tavarekere

    Bengaluru’s longest tunnel, which forms part of the underground section of this line, is expected to be launched by December 2026.

    The Pink Line will also connect with several major corridors, allowing passengers to switch lines easily. Important interchange stations include Jayadeva (Yellow Line), MG Road (Purple Line), Dairy Circle (Red Line), Nagawara (Blue Line), and JP Nagar 4th Phase (Orange Line). This is expected to significantly ease travel between the city’s central and southern areas.

    For the operation of this line, four train sets will be deployed. The trains will be supplied by BEML, which is producing 318 metro coaches for Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) under a supply agreement. Of these, 96 coaches (equivalent to 16 train sets) have been earmarked for the Pink Line.

    Once operational, the pink link will enhance connectivity throughout the city. The commuters will benefit from faster travel. Reportedly, the is progressing on schedule, and trial runs will begin ahead of the planned launch.

