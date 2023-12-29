Bengaluru metro revises its train timings on New Year's Eve. Last train from Majestic at 2:15 am

Due to the expected surge in New Year's Eve revellers, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has announced that it will extend its train services on both the Purple and Green lines well past midnight on January 1, 2024. A six-coach Namma Metro train.(PTI File )

This decision aims to accommodate the increased number of commuters and ensure convenient travel for those celebrating the New Year in Bangalore. The last train will leave from all terminal stations at 1.30 am on January 1 except the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station - Majestic. The last train from Majestic is scheduled for 2:15 am on Sunday.

Officials said that train services will be available at intervals of 15 minutes. "As per an advisory received from the police department, in view of safety and security of the public, Mahatma Gandhi Road metro station will be closed at 11 pm on December 31 for public entry and exit and no metro trains will stop at MG Road metro station. However, metro trains will stop at adjacent stations viz Trinity and Cubbon Park metro stations as usual," PTI quoted a senior official.

As per the BMRCL statement, commuters can utilise tokens, smart cards, NCMC cards, and QR tickets to travel during the extended hours from any metro station to Trinity and Cubbon Park.

For commuters traveling from Trinity and Cubbon Park metro stations after 11 pm, the BMRCL has also announced the option to buy a return journey paper ticket priced at ₹50 in advance. These tickets will be available from 8 pm onwards at any metro station.

"In order to avoid overcrowding and inconvenience to fellow passengers, it is advised that commuters travelling towards Whitefield (Kadugodi) use Trinity metro station and those travelling towards Challaghatta, Nagasandra and Silk Institute use Cubbon Park metro station as both these stations are at an equal distance from MG Road metro station," the BMRCL said in its statement.

