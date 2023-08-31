Bengaluru's Namma Metro to run additional trains on Purple line from September 1. More details

To cater the high footfalls on weekdays, Bengaluru's Namma Metro decided to run extra train services between the Mahatma Gandhi Road station and the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Majestic metro stations, starting from September 1. This is said to be a trial run of additional services on this stretch of purple line and will soon be introduced in other lines too, said Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) in an announcement. Bengaluru's Namma Metro to run additional trains on Purple line. More details.(Ajay Aggarwal/HT Photo)

Also Read - Bengaluru airport's T2 transition as international terminal postponed in the last minute. Details

In a statement, BMRCL said, “In order to provide more convenience to the commuters during morning peak hours between Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station - Majestic and Mahatma Gandhi Road metro stations, BMRCL will be operating additional trips on weekdays (Monday to Friday) with effect from 1st September 2023. These additional trips are being done on trial basis on the Purple Line.”

However, these additional services will be operated only till the MG road station and passengers who want to travel till Baiyappanahalli are supposed to take another metro train at MG Road station. “Passengers intending to travel beyond Mahatma Gandhi Road towards Baiyappanahalli may kindly alight at Mahatma Gandhi Road metro station and board the subsequent train. Metro Commuters may kindly make use of the above facility,” added the statement. In recent times, the purple line saw a huge crowd, especially during the peak hours of the day. Many commuters even requested the BMRCL to come up with a solution for the heavy rush for comfortable usage of public transport.

Meanwhile, the 2 kilometers Baiyappanahalli – KR Puram stretch on the purple line getting ready to be inaugurated in the month of September. With this, the entire purple line covers 43 kilometers distance and will connect the east Bengaluru to parts of central and south Bengaluru.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON