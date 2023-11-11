To benefit the groups and families travelling in Namma Metro, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) has introduced QR group ticketing system to avoid long queues at the ticket counters in metro stations. This facility will be available starting from November 16. Bengaluru's Namma Metro introduces QR code group ticketing facility. Details(Ajay Aggarwal/HT Photo)

Also Read - Bengaluru's Namma Metro will be extended till Bidadi: Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar

The group ticketing can be availed by six travelers in one go. In an announcement, BMRCL said. “Based on the demand, BMRCL is introducing mobile QR Tickets to facilitate family/group travelling together for a maximum of 6 passengers with effect from 16th November 2023. Mobile QR tickets carry a discount of 5% on the token fare.”

The passenger who bought the group ticket will get a QR ticket which can be scanned at the metro gate for the number of people he/she bought the ticket for. “The passenger using this facility will receive one singe QR ticket encrypted with the number of passengers. For usage, this QR ticket has to be scanned once for each passenger of the group for entry and exit. Passengers are encouraged to book mobile QR Tickets in advance at the convenience of their Home/Office and to avoid queuing at the ticket counters for purchase of tokens,” read the announcement further.

In November last year, BMRCL started the online ticketing system in Bengaluru and launched Namma Metro's WhatsApp chatbot-based QR ticketing service. BMRCL also claimed that it is the first transit service globally to enable end-to-end QR ticketing on WhatsApp.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON