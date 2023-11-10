Bengaluru's Namma Metro will be extended till Bidadi: Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar

Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar on Friday said that the government is planning to extend Namma Metro to Bidadi near Ramanagara in the state. He stressed that the development of Bidadi is Karnataka’s government's priority. Bengaluru's Namma Metro will be extended till Bidadi: Karnataka deputy CM

On Friday, the deputy CM attended an event at Toyota Technical Training Institute in Bidadi. “Bidadi is an important region in the state with a lot of industries and manpower. The government has made many plans for the development of Bidadi, and the main one is to extend the Namma metro service to Bidadi", he said.

Shivakumar’s remarks came after his controversial statement where he said that the government has a plan to rename Ramanagara as Bengaluru South.

In an X post, DK Shivakumar earlier said, “Ramanagara district comprising Channapatna, Ramanagara, Kanakapura, Magadi and Harohalli taluks has been contemplated to be renamed as Bengaluru Dakshina district.”

Former CM and Ramanagara MLA HD Kumaraswamy lashed out at the deputy CM and said that he cannot include Ramanagara in Bengaluru, even after taking seven births. He said, “What is in their head? Is it looting lands worth gold in Kanakapura and handing them over to builders? Or build a fort on benami lands that have already been fenced? If you (Shivakumar) tell us, we will be grateful.”

Meanwhile, if the government has a concrete plan to extend the metro to Bidadi, the purple line which ends at Challaghatta has to be extended till Bidadi, which doesn’t fall under the BBMP limits.

