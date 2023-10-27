Video of crowded Bengaluru metro goes viral; Netizens compare it to Mumbai local

Days after the entire Purple line of the Bengaluru Metro started operations, visuals of crowded trains emerged on social media, with women trying to fit through the doors and hanging off by the side handles. Ridership has skyrocketed since the launch of the entire Purple line's operations, with authorities recording a footfall of seven lakh only two days after the launch, making it one of the highest ridership in a single day for the public transport.

The six-second video was originally posted by a Bengaluru resident and was reposted by a handle called Indian Tech & Infra. It garnered over 1.3 million views on social media site ‘X’, formerly Twitter, gaining nearly 10,000 likes at the time this article was being written.

“Morning rush-hour scenes with Bangalore Metro. Poor headway management,” the resident had written, while sharing the video.

“Bengaluru is facing overflow of passengers in the metro,” the other user posted.

Watch the viral video here:

The video also prompted a horde of comments from internet users, one of whom said, “In next 10-15 years, metro will be the primary mode of transport in many cities to avoid traffic woes. Cities should think about next 2-3 decades and plan now, because building such infra takes years!”

Many compared the crowd to that of the infamous Mumbai local trains. “This is becoming like Mumbai local trains, lol,” one user replied, while another wrote, “Mumbai local pro max.”

“This demonstrate the need for a good public transport in a Metro city,” another response read. “Bangalore city itself is overflowing!” a netizen posted.

