Bengaluru metro to reach Tumakuru: Feasibility study complete, detailed project report next step

The Karnataka Government has approved a feasibility study for the proposed Bengaluru-Tumakuru Metro extension, signaling that the long-awaited project is moving closer to reality, Home Minister G Parameshwara announced on Monday. The project was first proposed in the 2024-25 Karnataka budget by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. (PTI Photo)

Addressing the media in Tumakuru, Parameshwara detailed the process behind the study. “Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) was tasked with the study. Tenders were floated at a cost of ₹3 crore, and a Hyderabad-based firm was awarded the contract. The company has now submitted its feasibility report to the Government,” he said according to Indian Express report.

The project, first proposed in the 2024-25 Karnataka budget by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, plans to extend the metro line from Madavara to Tumakuru. Following the feasibility report, the government has instructed BMRCL to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) under a public-private partnership (PPP) model, with the DPR preparation also estimated at ₹3 crore, according to the order issued on 25 September 2025.

The first phase of the extension is projected to cost ₹20,649 crore, with several private companies showing interest in executing the project, according to the publication.

The proposed line will span 59.6 km, connecting Madavara, part of Bengaluru Metro’s Green Line, to Tumakuru. The Green Line currently connects north-western suburbs of Bengaluru to the southern parts of the city and stretches 33.46 km. Bengaluru’s other operational metro lines include the Purple Line, linking Whitefield and Challaghatta over 43.5 km, and the Yellow Line, connecting Bommasandra and Electronic City across 18.8 km.

With the DPR underway, the extension from Madavara to Tumakuru is expected to provide a vital rapid transit option for commuters, enhancing connectivity between Bengaluru and its north-western neighbouring city.

